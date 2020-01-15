Funding to get bushfire-affected businesses back on track

The Prime Minister has also met with business leaders to discuss bushfire recovery. It's estimated up 150 thousand small businesses have been impacted.
Marco Cuevas at his family's Nerson's cafe in Braidwood. Source: SBS News
Published 15 January 2020 at 5:07pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 2:37pm
By Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has announced 100 million dollars in funding to support bushfire-affected farmers and primary producers.
