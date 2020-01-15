SBS Filipino

Funding to get bushfire-affected businesses back on track

Marco Cuevas at his family's Nerson's cafe in Braidwood.

Marco Cuevas at his family's Nerson's cafe in Braidwood.

Published 15 January 2020 at 5:07pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 2:37pm
By Pablo Vinales
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has announced 100 million dollars in funding to support bushfire-affected farmers and primary producers.

The Prime Minister has also met with business leaders to discuss bushfire recovery. It's estimated up 150 thousand small businesses have been impacted.

