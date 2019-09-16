Furious debate over NSW abortion bill as Parliament considers amendments

It comes after the bill last month passed the lower house.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian Source: AAP
Published 16 September 2019 at 11:45am, updated 16 September 2019 at 11:49am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Debate on the bill for the decriminalisation of abortion in New South Wales resumes in the upper house this week, with at least 10 amendments expected to be considered.
Published 16 September 2019 at 11:45am, updated 16 September 2019 at 11:49am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share