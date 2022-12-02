Further leaks of Medibank data on the dark web

Highlights
- The Russian hackers updated the dark web blog that's been used to release information where they wrote: 'Happy Cyber Security Day!!! Added folder full. Case closed.'
- Medibank has confirmed the six zipped files released contain stolen customer data.
- Shortly after this latest data dump, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs again accused Australia of an anti-Russia media campaign.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Ilan pang ninakaw na Medibank data, inilabas ng hacker sa dark web
SBS Filipino
02/12/202204:22