Further leaks of Medibank data on the dark web

Medibank

The cybercriminals behind the Medibank data breach appear to have dumped the remaining customer information they stole onto the dark web. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:06pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Claire Slattery
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
The cybercriminals behind the Medibank data breach appear to have dumped the remaining customer information they stole onto the dark web.

Highlights
  • The Russian hackers updated the dark web blog that's been used to release information where they wrote: 'Happy Cyber Security Day!!! Added folder full. Case closed.'
  • Medibank has confirmed the six zipped files released contain stolen customer data.
  • Shortly after this latest data dump, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs again accused Australia of an anti-Russia media campaign.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Ilan pang ninakaw na Medibank data, inilabas ng hacker sa dark web

02/12/202204:22
