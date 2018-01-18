SBS Filipino

Future of education affordability in the spotlight

Schoolboys

Boys from a private high school in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 18 January 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
New research has painted a grim picture of the future of education affordability, with the Australian Scholarship Group (ASG)estimating parents will spend around half a million dollars educating each child born in 2018.

The data has been called into question by some, but families are reporting that financial stress is forcing them to rethink where they send their children to school.

