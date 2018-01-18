Future of education affordability in the spotlight

The data has been called into question by some, but families are reporting that financial stress is forcing them to rethink where they send their children to school.
Boys from a private high school in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 18 January 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
New research has painted a grim picture of the future of education affordability, with the Australian Scholarship Group (ASG)estimating parents will spend around half a million dollars educating each child born in 2018.
