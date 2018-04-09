SBS Filipino

Gambling and its toll in multicultural communities

Poker Machine player in Sydney club

Published 9 April 2018 at 12:12pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 1:07pm
By Leesha McKenny
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

They have been called the hidden victims of problem gambling, those within some of Australia's migrant communities often beyond the reach of mainstream services. Image: A poker-machine player in a Sydney club (AAP)

An SBS World News investigation takes a look at the toll of gambling addiction within non-English-speaking communities and the challenge of getting help.



