Gas prices under pump in chilly eastern states

energy crisis, gas prices, energy supplies, power, consumers

Source: AAP

Published 3 June 2022 at 4:21pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal government says it will take whatever action's necessary to help ease gas prices as supply tightens across the east coast.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has told SBS News that initiatives like one-off payments may not be the solution under the current circumstances.

 

The Energy Users Association of Australia's chief executive Andrew Richards says Australia is facing an unprecedented situation, which is not just a short-term problem but something that needs to be dealt with in the long term.

The price increase and demand being put down to heightened international demand for gas as countries distance themselves from trade with Russia; issues at various national coal power stations;  and the sudden freezing cold weather.

The opposition says there needs to be a sensible conversation about Australia's energy mix.

 

