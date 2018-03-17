Gay and a foreign student ... experience can be daunting

SBS Filipino

Published 17 March 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 17 March 2018 at 1:09pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Adjusting to life in a foreign country can be a daunting experience, but imagine doing that while struggling to come to terms with your sexuality.

In Melbourne, an LGBTIQ group for international students is helping provide a support network for those far away from home.

