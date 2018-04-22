G’day, mate: Tips on visiting Sydney

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

She represents a modern Filipino millennial -- hardworking, tech-savvy and ready to grab that backpack to explore what's out there in the world.





One of the cities she visited was Sydney, Australia (Gday, mate!).





In our intention to provide tips among Filipino 'yuppies' (and families as well) who plan to, or up and ready to visit Sydney, we talk with Anj about her experience.





She shares the beautiful landmarks of the city, foods she genuinely adored, some budget tips and her learning about the culture of Australia.





From her perspective, we see Sydney through fresh eyes.





Listen to this exclusive interview.





Pasta rolled in a wheel of cheese (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit





Bondi Beach (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit





Anj at Blue Mountains National Park (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit





Lovely koalas (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit









