SBS Filipino

G’day, mate: Tips on visiting Sydney

SBS Filipino

Sydney Opera House

Anj at Sydney Opera House Source: Supp.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 22 April 2018 at 8:03pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The young professional from Metro Manila, Mary Angeline 'Anj' Naguit, is also a traveler who loves adventures.

Published 22 April 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 22 April 2018 at 8:03pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She represents a modern Filipino millennial -- hardworking, tech-savvy and ready to grab that backpack to explore what's out there in the world.

One of the cities she visited was Sydney, Australia (Gday, mate!).

In our intention to provide tips among Filipino 'yuppies' (and families as well) who plan to, or up and ready to visit Sydney, we talk with Anj about her experience.

She shares the beautiful landmarks of the city, foods she genuinely adored, some budget tips and her learning about the culture of Australia.

From her perspective, we see Sydney through fresh eyes.

Listen to this exclusive interview.

Food
Pasta rolled in a wheel of cheese (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit


Bondi Beach
Bondi Beach (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit


Blue Mountains
Anj at Blue Mountains National Park (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit


Les koalas sont en danger
Lovely koalas (Supplied by M. Naguit) Source: Supplied by M. Naguit


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul