Gender equity? Not yet, says ABS

Published 26 September 2018 at 6:05pm, updated 26 September 2018 at 6:09pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Equality between the genders in Australia is stagnating. New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show women remain greatly outnumbered in positions of power, continue to earn less than men and can expect to retire on significantly less super.
