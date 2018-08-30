SBS Filipino

Gender of babies may be removed from Birth Certificate

Baby's feet

Baby's feet Source: Pixabay

Published 30 August 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 8 September 2018 at 4:35pm
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

News from Western Australia: Julie Bishop, victim from last week's leadership spill; Gender of babies may be removed from Birth Certificate; Asbestos victims honoured in Wittenoom; Recycling problems worsen; Scientist discovers way to zap fruits; Netball Grand finals held in Perth Arena

