Published 30 August 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 8 September 2018 at 4:35pm
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Louie Tolentino
News from Western Australia: Julie Bishop, victim from last week's leadership spill; Gender of babies may be removed from Birth Certificate; Asbestos victims honoured in Wittenoom; Recycling problems worsen; Scientist discovers way to zap fruits; Netball Grand finals held in Perth Arena
