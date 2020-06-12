SBS Filipino

General Community Quarantine brings with it restaurant re-openings and 'cyber-graduations'

The class of 2020 finished the year with a "cyber graduation" ceremony Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Published 12 June 2020 at 3:04pm, updated 12 June 2020 at 3:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
The General Community Quarantine (GCQ) brings with it the re-opening of business establishments and cyber-graduations for the class of 2020.

Highlights
  • Restaurants can now open to accept a limited number of dine in customers
  • Health protocols such as social distancing and regular cleaning will be strictly observed
  • Restaurant staff are required to wear personal protective equipment or face shields and face masks
From June 15 several areas will see establishments open under the General Community Quarantine or GCQ.

"While we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to keep our economy going. Let us allow people to return to work and give them the opportunity to earn," says Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

