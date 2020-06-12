General Community Quarantine brings with it restaurant re-openings and 'cyber-graduations'

Highlights Restaurants can now open to accept a limited number of dine in customers

Health protocols such as social distancing and regular cleaning will be strictly observed

Restaurant staff are required to wear personal protective equipment or face shields and face masks

From June 15 several areas will see establishments open under the General Community Quarantine or GCQ.





"While we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to keep our economy going. Let us allow people to return to work and give them the opportunity to earn," says Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.





