Genetic marker may identify aggressive prostate cancer sooner: researchers

Published 5 January 2019 at 12:36pm, updated 5 January 2019 at 1:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Australian scientists have discovered a genetic marker they say could identify whether patients with prostate cancer are likely to develop a more aggressive form of the disease which, in most cases, is untreatable. The federal government has pledged $800,000 towards developing their research, in the hope it will pave the way for more effective treatments
