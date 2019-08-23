George Pell's final avenue of appeal is now the High Court

George Pell departs the Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 23 August 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:49pm
By Gloria Kalache –
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
George Pell’s legal team is looking to exhaust all legal avenues after the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld his child abuse convictions. It’s almost a certainty he will apply to have the case heard before the High Court, but it’s a high bar to try to convince the court to even take the case on.
