George Pell's final avenue of appeal is now the High Court

Cardinal George Pell's appeal has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal and he will remain in prison.

George Pell departs the Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 23 August 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:49pm
By Gloria Kalache –
Source: SBS
George Pell’s legal team is looking to exhaust all legal avenues after the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld his child abuse convictions. It’s almost a certainty he will apply to have the case heard before the High Court, but it’s a high bar to try to convince the court to even take the case on.

