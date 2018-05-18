SBS Filipino

Girl between light and dark

sequel to The Girl Between Two World

The Girl Between Light and Dark released 18 May Source: supplied by KMLevis

Published 18 May 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 18 May 2018 at 5:22pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

First came 'The girl between two worlds' after two years Kristyn Maslog-Levis shares the story behind 'The girl between light and dark' the journey of 16 year old Karina, as she continues on her role as the heir to Engkantasia.

Available in other languages
