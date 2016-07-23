This time, these stories have been created by of fellow Filipino-Australian author Kristyn Maslog-Levis, The Girl Between Two Worlds
Book cover of Girl between two worlds Source: Supplied by KM Levis
Published 23 July 2016 at 10:56am, updated 23 July 2016 at 4:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Stories from the land of Engkantasia have made a comeback, stories filled with magic and magical characters that will surely bring back memories from childhood. Before Harry Potter and the Twilight series many Filipino children read and followed stories about the magical world of Engkantasia. Image: Book cover of Girl between two worlds (Supplied by KM Levis)
Published 23 July 2016 at 10:56am, updated 23 July 2016 at 4:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share