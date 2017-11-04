SBS Filipino

Giving hope to indigenous children in Tanay Rizal

HOPE

Providing free education to indigenous children in Tanay, Rizal Source: Supplied by R. Lizarondo

Published 4 November 2017 at 12:47pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 2:51pm
By Claudette Calixto
Available in other languages

While trying being scavengers in the Mountain of Tanay, Rizal for five days, Rjay Lizarondo and his group met Mary Rose, a young girl coming from an indigenous tribe in Tanay. From the encounter, an idea of helping indigenous children blossomed. Image: Providing free education to indigenous children in Tanay, Rizal (Supplied by R. Lizarondo)

Through the help of social media and fund raising, a private school that gives free education to 1,000 indigenous children was built including other projects such as livelihood programs.

According Rjay, founder of Hop-E, the free education pioneered by HOP-E (Helping Overcome Poverty through Education) improved the life quality of the indigenous community in Tanay, Rizal.

HOPE Helping Overcome Poverty through Education
Several of HOPE's beneficiary of free education (Supplied by R Lizarondo) Source: Supplied by R Lizarondo


HOPE Helping Overcome Poverty through Education
At HOPE's private school in Tanay, Rizal (Supplied by R Lizarondo) Source: Supplied by R Lizarondo


HOPE Helping Overcome Poverty through Education
Early learners at HOPE's school (Supplied by R Lizarondo) Source: Supplied by R Lizarondo


