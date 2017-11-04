Giving hope to indigenous children in Tanay Rizal

Available in other languages

Through the help of social media and fund raising, a private school that gives free education to 1,000 indigenous children was built including other projects such as livelihood programs.





According Rjay, founder of Hop-E, the free education pioneered by HOP-E (Helping Overcome Poverty through Education) improved the life quality of the indigenous community in Tanay, Rizal.





Several of HOPE's beneficiary of free education (Supplied by R Lizarondo) Source: Supplied by R Lizarondo





At HOPE's private school in Tanay, Rizal (Supplied by R Lizarondo) Source: Supplied by R Lizarondo



