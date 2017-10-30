SBS Filipino

Glenn Maxxy Power, dual international rugby player of the Philippines

Glenn Maxxy Power

Glenn Maxxy Power

Published 30 October 2017 at 1:40pm, updated 31 October 2017 at 2:15pm
By Marc Leabres
Available in other languages

Meet dual international rugby player of the Philippines Glenn Maxxy Power. Weighing in 130 kgs and 6-feet in height, he is one of the biggest Filipino players you will see. Image: Glenn Maxxy Power (SBS Filipino)

Watch video interview with Glenn Maxxy Power below:



