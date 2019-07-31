Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will lead the push for a coordinated child abuse response. Source: AAP
Published 31 July 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 8:36am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Political leaders and security experts are meeting in London to discuss a global crackdown on child exploitation online. Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand are all part of the Five Eyes intelligence network.
