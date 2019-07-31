SBS Filipino

Global crackdown on child exploitation online

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (file photo)

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will lead the push for a coordinated child abuse response. Source: AAP

Published 31 July 2019 at 2:35pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 8:36am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Political leaders and security experts are meeting in London to discuss a global crackdown on child exploitation online. Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand are all part of the Five Eyes intelligence network.

