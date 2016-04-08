Global diabetes rates quadrupled since 1980s: WHO

Published 8 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 2:30pm
By Alex Parry
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of adults with diabetes globally has quadrupled in under four decades, to 422-million. In one of the largest studies to date on diabetes, W-H-O researchers say ageing populations and rising levels of obesity across the world are contributing to the increase. Image: Experts have determined a link between excess body weight and risk of type-2 diabetes. (AAP)
Published 8 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 2:30pm
By Alex Parry
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share