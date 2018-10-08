SBS Filipino

Global warming must be limited to below Paris agreement level: IPCC

Some of the world's coral reefs can be saved if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees C

Source: AAP

Published 9 October 2018 at 10:06am, updated 9 October 2018 at 11:13am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Global warming needs to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius if we are to slow down the effects of climate change.

This is the key finding from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and will feature in policy discussions at December's international climate change conference, where leaders from around the world will review the Paris Climate Agreement.

