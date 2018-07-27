SBS Filipino

Gloria Arroyo next Prime Minister under Federalism?

SBS Filipino

at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Philippines 23 July 2018.

Former P-GMA bangs the gavel after taking the oath of the new House of Representatives Speaker during a session after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 27 July 2018 at 5:34pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 5:42pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Senator Panfilo Lacson warns that newly elected Speaker of the House Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may assume the post of Prime Minister should the Philippines adopt a federal form of government.

