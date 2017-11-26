SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Going vegetarianPlay08:24SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Fresh Salad Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.85MB)Published 26 November 2017 at 12:55pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:31amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages More Australians are opting to go meat-free to improve their health or lose weight. Image: Fresh salad (Getty Images)Published 26 November 2017 at 12:55pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:31amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn fact, over ten per cent of our population are now vegetarian. According to experts, going vegetarian is actually good for your wellbeing as long as you know what to eat.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul