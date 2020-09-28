Gold Coast halo-halo biz opens through the support of government's NEIS program

Highlights Janine was stood down for three months from her job as a chef in Sofitel due to the pandemic.

She decided to pursue a lifelong dream - to put up her own business.

With the support she got from the NEIS program, Janine will be opening her halo-halo shop near Surfer's Paradise this October.

"I studied in Le Cordon Bleu in Adelaide and worked as a commis chef after; but I was looking for sunny weather and more career opportunities," Pastry Chef Janine Carampot shares, adding, "So I decided to move to the Gold Coast."

The plan

While Janine did find sunny weather and a new job at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, the pandemic hit months after her move and she was left unemployed, contemplating what steps to take next.





"I noticed that there was a lack of Filipino presence in the dessert scene. There are a lot of gelato shops around, but I haven't really seen Asian flavours in their offerings," she says, adding, "Also, there are Filipino stores carrying halo-halo [iced dessert with ice cream, gelatin, beans, flan, bananas, and other toppings], but they just have the traditional kind." Halo-halo Source: Janine Carampot "I've always wanted to run my own business and I thought, 'Why not a halo-halo shop?' There are tons of beaches and the weather is sunny in the Gold Coast. I thought halo-halo would be a good match."

NEIS (New Enterprise Incentive Scheme)

Janine had a plan, but what she needed was support. She had never run her own business before and was at a loss as to how to even begin.





"I searched online for information and discovered the government's NEIS program." When Janine was stood down for three months, she decided to start working towards her dream of owning a business. Source: Janine Carampot The New Enterprise Incentive Scheme (NEIS) provides new business assistance to small businesses in their first year. Support is provided through mentorship, an allowance for up to 39 weeks and rental assistance for up to 26 weeks for those eligible.





When it comes to eligibility for NEIS, those who can receive assistance should be at least 18 years old; are allowed to work in Australia; can attend training and work full-time on the business; did not receive NEIS assistance in the past year; and are not bankrupt. Janine had a business plan. The NEIS program helped her with the next steps. Source: Janine Carampot "I'm currently a temporary resident - on an employer-sponsored visa - and I was still able to get support from NEIS. Eligibility also depends on the business you are planning to put up ," Janine shares.





"The great thing about the program is they give you emotional support as well. They give you a morale boost so that you feel you are capable of running a business."

The shop

Now feeling capable of running her own business, Janine is set to open Noypi Halo-Halo near Surfer's Paradise on October 17. Noypi Halo Halo will open on October 17 near Surfer's Paradise. Source: Janine Carampot "After being out of work for three months, Sofitel got me back as a part-time chef with flexible hours. The rest of the time, I've been doing everything on my own on the business because I'm a sole trader. I do everything from advertising, conceptualisation, accounting."





"Even if we're still in the middle of a pandemic, cases have gone down in Queensland and life is kind of back to normal. While there is still social distancing, there are a lot of people on Surfer's Paradise now. Even if it gets cold, people are out, so that's good for business" she laughs. Some variants to be offered at Noypi Halo-Halo Source: Janine Carampot "I hope my business is successful so I can open another shop next year."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily