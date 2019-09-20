'Good vibes only': Why you should change your mantra

'we can never embrace joy without sorrow' says Stargzaer Source: supplied by Stargazer
Published 20 September 2019
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Life coach Stargazer shares her views on 'realistic positivity' and finding the right balance. She explains why 'good vibes only' mantra can be a problem and gives us tips on how to embrace the good while learning to ward off negativity.
