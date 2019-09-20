SBS Filipino

'Good vibes only': Why you should change your mantra

'we can never embrace joy without sorrow' says Stargzaer

'we can never embrace joy without sorrow' says Stargzaer Source: supplied by Stargazer

Published 20 September 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 11:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Life coach Stargazer shares her views on 'realistic positivity' and finding the right balance. She explains why 'good vibes only' mantra can be a problem and gives us tips on how to embrace the good while learning to ward off negativity.

