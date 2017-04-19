Government abolishes 457 visas, proposes new temporary skilled worker visas

Image: Workers at a construction and engineering facility in Perth (AAP)
Published 19 April 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 6:18pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has announced he will abolish the 457 temporary skilled worker visas and replace them with a new skilled visa program. It comes after Opposition leader Bill Shorten has been defending a dramatic increase in the number of 457 visas issued during his time as employment minister.
