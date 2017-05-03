Government announces long-range school-funding plan

.Image: David Gonski, left, looks to Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)
The Federal Government has received a mixed response from the states and teachers unions to its new schools plan. While the Commonwealth has promised to boost funding by 75 per cent in the next 10 years, there is uncertainty over the amount schools will actually get in the short term.
