Government announces SA, WA shipbuilding capacity upgrade

site_197_Filipino_684983.JPG

Published 17 May 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 1:25pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Turnbull Government says it will spend more than a billion dollars upgrading shipyards in Adelaide and Perth to build new navy frigates and submarines. More than 5,000 people are to be employed to build the ships.At present, there's already political debate over the role of foreign workers

Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) tours a Hobart Class Air Warfare Destroyer in Osborne, SA (AAP)

