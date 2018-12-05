SBS Filipino

Government backs home-testing kit for HIV, new drug

SBS Filipino

Minister for Health Greg Hunt

Minister for Health Greg Hunt during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 3:39pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has approved Australia's first HIV home-testing kit. And a new drug which stops replication of the virus will soon be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Published 5 December 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 3:39pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom