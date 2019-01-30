SBS Filipino

Government cancels debts of people deceived by unscrupulous private colleges

Published 30 January 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 30 January 2019 at 12:20pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The federal government is cancelling the debts of people deceived by unscrupulous private education colleges.

Most received no qualifications but were still expected to pay back loans which many didn't even know they had.

