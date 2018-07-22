SBS Filipino

Government claims vindication on coal-fired power stations

J. Frydenberg and M. Turnbull

Josh Frydenberg, left, and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 22 July 2018 at 10:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:45pm
By Marija Zivic, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government claims its energy plan has been vindicated by an independent report warning existing coal-fired power stations should remain operational for as long as possible.

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg says Australia has turned a corner on soaring power prices ahead of a critical meeting with the states next month (August).

