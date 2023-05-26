Government defends energy price rises as PWC scandal deepens

Key Points
- Australian households are set to see power bills spike as much as $600 after the energy regulator set new ceiling prices.
- From the 1st of July, residential customers can expect price hikes ranging from 19.6 per cent to 25 per cent, while small businesses may see increases of 14.7 per cent to 29 per cent.
- The government is also monitoring allegations that a former employee of accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers allegedly used confidential Commonwealth information to help multinational tech companies evade tax.
