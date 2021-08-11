Government faces calls to take action following IPCC report

highlights
- The UN report on climate change was released with a 'code red' warning.
- The report warns the global temperature will rise by one and a half degrees within the next decade
- Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target is between 26 and 28 per cent.
Protestors have called for stronger action on climate change
Australia risks increasing isolation from key allies that have already committed to net zero emissions by 2050.
