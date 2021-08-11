SBS Filipino

Government faces calls to take action following IPCC report

SBS Filipino

EXTINCTION REBELLION, climate change, zero emissions, Filipno News

A woman with a burning pram during an Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2021 at 2:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A damning report by the Inter-government Panel on Climate Change has been met with dramatic scenes in the nation's capital.

Published 11 August 2021 at 2:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • The UN report on climate change was released with a 'code red' warning.
  • The report warns the global temperature will rise by one and a half degrees within the next decade
  • Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target is between 26 and 28 per cent.
Protestors have called for stronger action on climate change 

 

Australia risks increasing isolation from key allies that have already committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

Advertisement
 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?