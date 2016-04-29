SBS Filipino

Government forced to defend fiscal policy position ahead of budget

Published 29 April 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 2:29pm
By David Sharaz
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A week out from the federal budget due to be released May 3; there's a warning of sustained deficit growth over the forward estimates period. While a report challenging the government's protection of negative gearing is again forcing the coalition to defend its budget priorities. Image: PM Malcolm Turnbull and Treasurer Scott Morrison meet with home owners in Sydney ahead of the May 3 federal budget.(AAP)

