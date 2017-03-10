Government hints at housing measures in May budget

Treasurer Scott Morrison revealed housing affordability will be a key focus, but has not given away details or confirmed any change to tax law.
Published 11 March 2017 at 9:46am, updated 11 March 2017 at 11:25am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull government has given its first hint as to what might be contained in the 2017 federal budget. Image: The federal Treasurer Scott Morrison. (AAP)
Published 11 March 2017 at 9:46am, updated 11 March 2017 at 11:25am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share