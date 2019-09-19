Government is forecasting a four-year low in agricultural production

Extended drought has eroded quantity and quality of domestic crops. Source: SBS
Published 19 September 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 19 September 2019 at 4:09pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report by the Australian Agriculture Department reveals the ongoing drought and international trade stoushes will have a significant negative impact on farming exports. Farming revenue is expected to fall to 59 billion dollars from 62 billion last year - its lowest level in 4 years.
