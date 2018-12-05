SBS Filipino

Government looking into reports of new groups entering Mindanao

SBS Filipino

file photo

Soldiers man a checkpoint along Mapandi bridge Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2018 at 5:59pm, updated 6 December 2018 at 2:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government is verifying reports over the alleged entry in Mindanao of a new group of foreign terrorists allied with Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Published 5 December 2018 at 5:59pm, updated 6 December 2018 at 2:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom