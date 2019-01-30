Government promises more jobs and more tax write-offs if elected

But he's warned Australians a vote for Labor at the next elections could put the country's economic fortunes at risk.
Scott Morrison speaking at Brothers Rugby Union Club in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 30 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised more jobs and more tax write-offs - but less debt - as he rolls out his economic platform ahead of the next election.
