SBS Filipino

Government promises more jobs and more tax write-offs if elected

SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison speaking at Brothers Rugby Union Club in Brisbane Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised more jobs and more tax write-offs - but less debt - as he rolls out his economic platform ahead of the next election.

Published 30 January 2019 at 11:31am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But he's warned Australians a vote for Labor at the next elections could put the country's economic fortunes at risk.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom