Government row over leaked national-security papers

Published 4 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 2:08pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says the Liberal Party is at war with itself as a row breaks out over the leaking of classified national-security documents. Federal police have been called in to investigate how sections of an early draft of the Defence white paper fell into the hands of a reporter from The Australian newspaper. Former prime minister Tony Abbott insists he was not the source of the leak. Image: Tony Abbott, left, and Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)
