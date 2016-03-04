SBS Filipino

Government row over leaked national-security papers

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_477527.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 2:08pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says the Liberal Party is at war with itself as a row breaks out over the leaking of classified national-security documents. Federal police have been called in to investigate how sections of an early draft of the Defence white paper fell into the hands of a reporter from The Australian newspaper. Former prime minister Tony Abbott insists he was not the source of the leak. Image: Tony Abbott, left, and Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)

Published 4 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 2:08pm
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January