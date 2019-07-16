SBS Filipino

Government to cut pensioners' deeming rates

Pensioners will have extra money in their wallets

Pensioners will have extra money in their wallets Source: AAP

Published 16 July 2019 at 12:38pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:27pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Around one million Australians could receive up to $800 more per year under changes to the federal government's income test for pensioners. But advocates say the much-needed move doesn't go far enough.

