Government to cut pensioners' deeming rates

Published 16 July 2019 at 12:38pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:27pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Around one million Australians could receive up to $800 more per year under changes to the federal government's income test for pensioners. But advocates say the much-needed move doesn't go far enough.
