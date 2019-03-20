Government to slash annual intake of permanent migrants

The federal government has detailed its plan to ease congestion in Australia's capital cities. Source: AAP
Published 20 March 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:02pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government is set to slash Australia's annual migration intake as Prime Minister Scott Morrison denies concerns about congestion are driven by racism. Cabinet has authorized the changes, which would cut up to 30,000 from the current target of 190,000 permanent migrants.
Available in other languages
