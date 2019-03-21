Opportunities for Pinoys open up in the agriculture sector

SBS Filipino

Robert Seares

Robert helps manage a dairy farm in Broadwater, South West of Victoria Source: supplied by R Seares

Published 21 March 2019 at 5:29pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 8:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In rural Victoria, a handful of Filipinos have found employment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

After several years of working in a dairy farm in New Zealand, Robert Seares decided to try his luck in rural Victoria. He is currently supervising a dairy farm in Broadwater, South West of Victoria. He says there are many opportunities for growth in the agricultural sector. 

Agricultural roles added to skilled visa list



How a Filipino family brought the community spirit back to life



