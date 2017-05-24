SBS Filipino

Government urged again to adopt 1997 Stolen Children recommendations

Published 24 May 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 3:00pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten say it's worth considering financial compensation for members of the Stolen Generations. A new report on the needs of Indigenous people who were taken from their parents is also recommending more money for mental health services.

 Image Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) receives the Healing Foundation report at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)

