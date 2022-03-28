SBS Filipino

Government's budget promise to ease cost of living pressure just vote-buying, says Labor

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and truck driver Julie Moore are seen inside a haul truck during a visit to the Western Sydney Airport site in Luddenham, NSW, Monday, March 28, 2022.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and truck driver Julie Moore are seen inside a haul truck during a visit to the Western Sydney Airport site. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 29 March 2022 at 10:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

The federal government is pushing its credentials in job creation, infrastructure spending, and easing cost of living pressures ahead of the federal budget. But, the opposition says it's just an attempt to distract voters by spending lots of money just before the federal election.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Morrison says this budget is about addressing all the cost-of-living pressures being faced by Australian families.
  • The government is expected to temporarily reduce fuel excise - currently set at 44.2 cents per litre - in the budget to try and ease that pressure.
  • The government is extending its home guarantee scheme, which allows eligible buyers to purchase a property with a deposit of just five per cent, instead of the usual ten per cent.
Government's budget promise to ease cost of living pressure just vote-buying, says Labor

Prime Minister Scott Morrison started pushing his pre-budget pitch at the under-construction Western Sydney Airport.

He marked the start of construction of the international runway at Sydney's long-awaited second major airport by talking up the government's commitment to infrastructure in what will be a key battleground area at the forthcoming federal election.

"Around half of the jobs here at Western Sydney Airport are from western Sydney. People in western Sydney are building this airport. We make things here in western Sydney. And, as Melissa McIntosh and I often say, and Sarah Richards, and the whole team out here in western Sydney, we make things, we manufacture things, and we build things. And we build big things, says Prime Minister Morrison.

The government is pledging nearly $18 billion for projects across every state and territory. That's on top of more than $110 billion in previous infrastructure funding pledges.

However the opposition is skeptical, and the man who's aiming to take his job in the next two months, Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, says what's happening now is a symptom of longer-term problems.

"Cost of living is about your income in, and then your costs out. The problem here is that the costs out have been going up, and the income is through people's wages, has been going down." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

