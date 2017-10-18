Image: Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg and PM Malcolm Turnbull in Parliament in Canberra (AAP)
Government's energy plan to reserve on-demand power and abolish subsidies for renewables
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Source: AAP (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Published 18 October 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 1:26pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal government has released the final piece of the energy policy puzzle, touting its new plan as a chance for Australia to break free from climate wars of the past. Coalition M-Ps were briefed on the scheme in Canberra on Tuesday , following cabinet's decision to reject a clean energy target as recommended by Chief Scientist Alan Finkel. Instead, the Coalition party room backed an idea from the new independent Energy Security Board.
Published 18 October 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 1:26pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share