SBS Filipino

Government's housing affordability plan still under construction

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_664069.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 5:06pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of Coalition backbenchers, including Tony Abbott, is pushing the government to adopt a scheme that would allow young people to dip into their superannuation funds to buy a home. But critics of the scheme say it would only increase demand and drive house prices higher, while risking damage to retirement savings

Published 12 April 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 5:06pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
.  Image: A wooden frame for a house in Springfield in Brisbane (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul