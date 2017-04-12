Government's housing affordability plan still under construction

. Image: A wooden frame for a house in Springfield in Brisbane (AAP)
A group of Coalition backbenchers, including Tony Abbott, is pushing the government to adopt a scheme that would allow young people to dip into their superannuation funds to buy a home. But critics of the scheme say it would only increase demand and drive house prices higher, while risking damage to retirement savings
