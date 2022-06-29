Governor-General Hurley to represent Australians at President-elect Marcos Jr's inauguration

Highlights
- The Governor-General and Mrs Hurley are due to leave for the Philippines on 29 June and will return to Australia on 1 July
- They are among the first visitors to meet the country's 17th President
- The visit reflects the country's ties which include cooperation in defense and security, development and trade, and investment
At the request of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley will attend the inauguration of the country's 17th President to represent the Australian people.
Advertisement