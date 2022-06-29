SBS Filipino

Governor-General Hurley to represent Australians at President-elect Marcos Jr's inauguration

Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Filipinos in Canberra, Marcos inauguration

At the request of the Prime Minister, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley will represent Australians at the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 29 June 2022 at 5:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Governor-General Hurley will attend President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr's inauguration on 30 June.

Highlights
  • The Governor-General and Mrs Hurley are due to leave for the Philippines on 29 June and will return to Australia on 1 July
  • They are among the first visitors to meet the country's 17th President
  • The visit reflects the country's ties which include cooperation in defense and security, development and trade, and investment
At the request of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley will attend the inauguration of the country's 17th President to represent the Australian people.

 

 

