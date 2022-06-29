Governor-General Hurley to represent Australians at President-elect Marcos Jr's inauguration

Highlights The Governor-General and Mrs Hurley are due to leave for the Philippines on 29 June and will return to Australia on 1 July

They are among the first visitors to meet the country's 17th President

The visit reflects the country's ties which include cooperation in defense and security, development and trade, and investment

At the request of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley will attend the inauguration of the country's 17th President to represent the Australian people.

















Advertisement





