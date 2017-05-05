Published 5 May 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 3:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Grace Under Fire: Workplace Sexual Harassment in the Bush is a documentary short produced by the Victorian Women's Trust. It focuses on the hidden epidemic of workplace sexual harassment facing women in regional and rural Australia. We talk to Australian National University's (ANU) Dr Skye Saunders, her research work, Whispers from the Bush which inspired the filming of the documentary and to documentary filmmaker Madeleine Martiniello.
Image:Grace Bramwell, was forced to confront workplace sexual harassment in her hometown in Gippsland, Victoria ( Gena Riess)
Grace Under Fire is available for screenings in local communities through the Victorian Women's Trust.