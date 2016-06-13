SBS Filipino

Grand Mufti holds multi-faith Ramadan dinner

SBS Filipino

The Grand Mufti of Australia dines with leaders and followers of different faiths at a special dinner to break the Ramadan fast

The Grand Mufti of Australia dines with leaders and followers of different faiths at a special dinner to break the Ramadan fast Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2016 at 10:41am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the sun sets tonight, Muslims across the country will be breaking their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Image: The Grand Mufti of Australia dines with leaders and followers of different faiths at a special dinner to break the Ramadan fast. (SBS)

Published 13 June 2016 at 10:41am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One dinner in particular has brought together leaders of different faiths, in a show of unity and goodwill.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January