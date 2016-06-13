Grand Mufti holds multi-faith Ramadan dinner

One dinner in particular has brought together leaders of different faiths, in a show of unity and goodwill.
The Grand Mufti of Australia dines with leaders and followers of different faiths at a special dinner to break the Ramadan fast Source: SBS
Published 13 June 2016 at 10:41am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the sun sets tonight, Muslims across the country will be breaking their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Image: The Grand Mufti of Australia dines with leaders and followers of different faiths at a special dinner to break the Ramadan fast. (SBS)
Published 13 June 2016 at 10:41am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share