Gratitude in cancer: 'How breast cancer taught me to be grateful'

Cancer survivor Eloisa Gallego was diganosed with stage 2 breast cancer 2 years ago.

Eloisa Gallego was diganosed with stage 2 breast cancer 2 years ago but with her family's love and support she is now cancer free. Source: Eloisa Gallego

Published 30 October 2019 at 12:00pm, updated 30 October 2019 at 1:45pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

When cancer survivor Eloisa Gallego was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, she was more grateful than worried. She shares that although fighting cancer was a hard battle, her struggles taught her to appreciate life.

