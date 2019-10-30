Gratitude in cancer: 'How breast cancer taught me to be grateful'

Eloisa Gallego was diganosed with stage 2 breast cancer 2 years ago but with her family's love and support she is now cancer free. Source: Eloisa Gallego
Published 30 October 2019 at 12:00pm, updated 30 October 2019 at 1:45pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When cancer survivor Eloisa Gallego was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, she was more grateful than worried. She shares that although fighting cancer was a hard battle, her struggles taught her to appreciate life.
