Gratitude through service and devotion

highlights
- The Holy Family Choir has been invited to various parishes in Darwin and sing in celebrations such as weddings and birthdays
- Filipinos are one of the most active members of the choir including Annie Elicanal
- Bibi Wong has been serving the Holy Family Parish for more than 30 years and has established a bond with the Filipinos
Two members of the Holy Family Choir have been dedicated their service the Darwin Parish and has played a huge part of their migrant lives
"The Catholic Church, that was the very first place I looked for when we first landed in Australia. It plays an important part of me, my life' Annie Elicanal
