Gratitude through service and devotion

highlights The Holy Family Choir has been invited to various parishes in Darwin and sing in celebrations such as weddings and birthdays

Filipinos are one of the most active members of the choir including Annie Elicanal

Bibi Wong has been serving the Holy Family Parish for more than 30 years and has established a bond with the Filipinos

Two members of the Holy Family Choir have been dedicated their service the Darwin Parish and has played a huge part of their migrant lives











"The Catholic Church, that was the very first place I looked for when we first landed in Australia. It plays an important part of me, my life' Annie Elicanal





